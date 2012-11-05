Mushing with Sophia at Fairfield County Library WINNSBORO – Have you ever wondered what it feels like to ride the runners behind a team of sled dogs, steering a loaded sled through mountainous terrain, crossing the vast Alaskan tundra, or hugging the shoreline of the great Bering Sea? What does it take to care for a team of Alaskan Huskies? What would […]

BAR requests revisions for proposed buildings near Food Lion BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood’s Board of Architectural Review on Tuesday deferred action on a certificate of appropriateness for proposed designs for two new commercial buildings planned at 702 University Village Drive. The board asked developers to revise the architecture to better reflect the town’s existing character before returning for approval. The project, presented by representatives of The […]

Town charges Voice $500 for FOI’d documents BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Attorney Pete Balthazar notified The Voice on Friday, Jan. 16, that the newspaper will have to pay $500 to receive documents it requested from the Town through the FOIA (Freedom of Information Act.) There was no determination included in the email of how the costs were calculated, as required by law, […]

Fairfield County seeks input for strategic plan WINNSBORO – Fairfield County is creating a strategic plan to guide county government’s efforts and investments over the next five to ten years. “Our plan is to set clear priorities, align resources and create a shared vision for growth, economic development and quality of life,” said County Administrator Vic Carpenter. “By engaging community members, local […]

Fairfield Coop offering students trip, scholarships BLYTHEWOOD – Fairfield Electric Cooperative has opened applications for three major opportunities offering local high school students the chance to win all-expenses-paid trips or a share of $10,000 in scholarship funding. The flagship program, the Washington Youth Tour, is designed for rising high school seniors. Scheduled for June 14 through June 21, 2026, this eight-day […]

Oyster Roast fundraiser set for Jan. 31 WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Council on Aging is kicking off the new year with its annual Oyster Roast, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 at Alltemp Comfort Services, located at 500 ½ Peays Ferry Road in Winnsboro. This popular event, which features the “best oysters around,” serves as a fundraiser for the organization’s various senior […]

Hightower hits 1000th career point BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood senior Hayley Hightower hit a milestone in late December, scoring her 1,000th career point to cement her name in the Bengal basketball history books. Hightower is a four-year veteran for the defending state champion Bengal squad. She averaged 12.1 points per game as a freshman, 11 points per game as a sophomore, […]

SC braces for potential winter storm; power outages possible CAYCE – As a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow threatens to blanket South Carolina this week, Dominion Energy has officially activated its Emergency Operations Center and is urging residents to prepare for the possibility of extended power outages. Meteorologists are predicting a complex winter weather system that could linger across the state for […]

Mavericks face tough road stretch WINNSBORO – Midlands STEM’s basketball program continues to show signs of growth as they continue to navigate a challenging region schedule. The Maverick girls (0-8, 0-7) turned in their most competitive performance of the season last week on the road against Lamar. The 46-32 loss last Friday was the closest the team has come to […]