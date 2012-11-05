Holidays bring hope for Fairfield’s shelter animals FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Christmas season closed out 2025 on a hopeful note at the Fairfield County Animal Control & Adoption Center, where rescues, volunteers, fosters, and community partners came together to create life-changing outcomes for dozens of shelter animals. In a single month, six animals found forever homes, while an extraordinary 82 dogs and […]

Hovis, Brock question auditor about Manor financials BLYTHEWOOD – The Town’s 2024-25 audit, performed by Love Bailey CPA firm, was presented by Foster Hemond during the Dec. 15 Town Council meeting. Hemond said the audit was unmodified. “There are three options: adverse, modified, and unmodified,” Hemond said. “You’ve got the best of the three. “[Unmodified] just basically means that the numbers on […]

Council to appoint safety task force for Doko park BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Council voted on Dec. 15 to invite town residents to apply for a newly proposed Large Event Safety Task Force for Doko Meadows Park. The task force, which will be headed by Councilwoman Trish Hovis, will examine whether large events can be responsibly and reasonably supported at Doko Meadows Park, recognizing […]

Fairfield County to hold strategic plan input meetings WINNSBORO – With the help of the MRB Consulting Group, Fairfield County is taking steps to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to guide the county government’s efforts and investments over the next 5–10 years, according to County Administrator Vic Carpenter. “The plan will set clear priorities, align resources and create a shared vision for growth, […]

Fairfield Electric gives back during holiday season On Monday, Dec. 22, Fairfield Electric donated 70 turkey dinners to local communities through area human service agencies. Agency reps picked up their donations from the Fairfield Electric office. Combined with the 70 dinners donated at Thanksgiving, Fairfield Electric has given 140 meals to the community during the 2025 holiday season.

Over 600 dogs compete in FastCAT event in Blythewood BLYTHEWOOD – More than 600 dogs participated in two competitions: a FastCAT 100-yard dash and a timed lure-coursing event Jan. 2–4 at Mickle Farm, located on Mickle Road in Blythewood. The farm was previously known as Three Fox Farm. The weekend event was sponsored by Time to Fly Performance Dog Sports and the Greater Columbia […]

SGM Sammie Robertson retires after 38 years in National Guard RIDGEWAY – Sergeant Major Sammie A. Robertson has retired from the South Carolina Army National Guard after a distinguished 38-year military career that took him from the woods of Fairfield County to the front lines of global conflicts. A native of Ridgeway and a graduate of Fairfield Central High School, Robertson enlisted as an infantryman […]

What Scares You? What scares you? What scares me? Really not much. My father once said I was not wise enough to be scared. But, frankly, I like the quote, “A coward dies a million deaths, a brave man only one.” I value the ability to trust in the goodness of others. My life experiences should have made […]

Kenny’s Corner: Lessons from the Upside Down Unless you’ve been living under a rock, especially one with no Wi-Fi, you probably know about the phenomenon known as Stranger Things. For a good stretch of the holiday season, it felt like the show had a monopoly on conversation. At dinner tables. In barbershops. On timelines. If you hadn’t watched it yet, someone was […]