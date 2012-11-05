Council discusses demolition of Wilson building during executive session BLYTHEWOOD – An executive session item on the Jan. 20 agenda for the Blythewood Board of Architectural Review caught the eye of a number of Blythewood old-timers. The meeting agenda item stated: “Receipt of legal advice for matters covered by the attorney-client privilege (300 Main Street application for certificate of appropriateness for demolition.)” That discussion […]

Czentye challenges McDaniel for Dist. 41 House seat The following statements were provided by the candidates. Annie McDaniel Deep Roots. Historic Leadership. Proven Results. Representative Annie E. McDaniel is a respected public servant serving District 41 (Chester, Fairfield, and Richland Counties) in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2018. She made history as both the first African American woman and the first […]

Majority 4 amend ad hoc committee’s animal ordinance recommendation WINNSBORO — A new majority of four on Fairfield County Council carried the vote during council’s Jan. 12 meeting to adopt several amendments to an ad hoc committee’s recommended changes to the county’s current Animal Ordinance 737. Councilman Don Goldbach made the motion to adopt the amendments and was joined in the 4-3 vote by […]

Time changed for Feb. 2 strategic plan meeting in Jenkinsville WINNSBORO – Fairfield County has announced a schedule change for the upcoming Community Input Session in Jenkinsville. The meeting, originally scheduled for the evening of Feb. 2, has been moved to an earlier time slot of 3:00 p.m. at the Jenkinsville Community Center. The session is part of a larger effort by Fairfield County to […]

Fairfield County Transit expands with new free service in Jenkinsville and Blair JENKINSVILLE –The Fairfield County Transit System is expanding its reach this week with a new route serving the Jenkinsville and Blair areas. Starting Thursday, Jan. 29, residents will have access to a new pick-up service designed to increase public access and connectivity within the western portion of the county. The new service will operate every […]

Husband-and-wife team honored for saving a life on New Year’s Eve WINNSBORO – While most of Fairfield County was preparing to ring in the New Year on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 31, Megan and Tavaris Brown were facing a clock of a different kind. For the husband-and-wife duo, both members of the Fairfield County Rescue Squad, the final hours of 2025 weren’t about celebrations or […]

Blythewood traffic stop nets firearms, possibly drugs BLYTHEWOOD – Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies discovered firearms and a large bag containing green plant material consistent with marijuana in a Toyota Camry in Blythewood, according to an RCSD report. The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for the vehicle when it […]

Pine Tree Playhouse slates winter events WINNSBORO – The Pine Tree Playhouse is opening 2026 with a busy schedule, offering community members a chance to take the stage or to enjoy a night of mystery. ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Auditions Miss the initial casting call for the Playhouse’s spring production of Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice”? There is one final opportunity to […]

ChippenWhale Plunge raises $134K+ for Children’s Charities LAKE CAROLINA — Braving the frigid waters of Lake Carolina on a cold January afternoon, the ChippenWhale Polar Plunge Team held its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 17. Organizers say the event raised more than $134,000 for local families. The proceeds will benefit Children’s Charities of the Midlands (CCM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides support […]