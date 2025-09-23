Fairway24 brings virtual golf to Blythewood BLYTHEWOOD – There’s going to be a new way to play golf in Blythewood – it’s called virtual golf and will soon be available at Fairway24 Golf, located at 733-4 University Village in the Food Lion Shopping Center. According to leasing agent Amy Stuck with the Vireo Group in Columbia, the 1,200 square-foot indoor virtual […]

After best season in program history, Westwood baseball hands reins to Pickett BLYTHEWOOD – The Westwood baseball team closed out its 2025 season showing much improvement over the last several years. New head coach Tyrin Pickett looks to keep the Redhawks in the right direction. Pickett succeeds Nate Caldwell, who led Westwood baseball for the last three years. After posting two 7-win seasons, Caldwell’s Redhawks went 11-13 […]

Driggers lifts Layman’s trespass notice BLYTHEWOOD – As town council members were discussing the various investigations the Town is currently involved in during the Dec. 15, 2025, special-called meeting, Interim Town Manager Ed Driggers made an unexpected announcement. “The issue involving the trespass notice [against Michelle Layman on Sept. 11, 2025,] was a matter between [her] and the Town. And […]

Fairfield Central moves to 1A in SCHSL reclassification COLUMBIA – The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has released its new-look classifications that will be in effect for 2026–2028 for South Carolina high schools. The realignment is made every two years in an effort to level competition between high schools in the state. Fairfield Central High School is one of seven 2A schools […]

Wheels of Joy WINNSBORO – When Fairfield County resident Asa Sampson made a Facebook post expressing his desire to help local families at Christmas with a bike giveaway on Nov. 22, he sparked an outpouring of community support. The initial goal of 15 bikes quickly grew into a larger project, involving donated bikes and helmets. Held at 2 […]

Kenny’s Corner: A New Year, Properly Procrastinated If you’re reading this, that means you’re still alive. Thank God—that alone feels like a solid way to start a new year. This is the season of resolutions. Save money. Get out of debt. Lose weight. Go to the gym. Drink more water. Some of y’all have already broken at least two of those, and […]

SCDOT to close Lorick Road bridge over North Branch creek on Jan. 5 RICHLAND COUNTY – Starting Jan. 5, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will close the Lorick Road bridge over North Branch in Richland County for essential repairs. The two-lane bridge is scheduled to remain closed through Jan. 22, though officials note that completion dates are subject to change based on weather conditions. To manage […]

Two Fairfield Central seniors forge their own path FAIRFIELD CENTRAL – Inside the welding shop at the Fairfield Career & Technology Center, the work is equal parts skill, focus and grit. Sparks fly, face shields drop and students shape molten metal into useful objects. For Fairfield Central High School seniors London Robertson and Trinity Adams, the only girls of about 40 students enrolled […]

More than a song: The history of the 12 days shines bright at Doko Meadows While it can feel like the holiday season is over once the last present is unwrapped on Christmas morning, a centuries-old tradition (along with a new light display at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood) reminds us that the party is only really just beginning. We are right in the heart of the “12 Days of […]