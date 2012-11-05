Was $500 FOI fee an attempt to stymie investigation of $20,000 in H-tax award? Council Orders Attorney to Respond to Voice’s FOI Request at No Charge BLYTHEWOOD – An FOI (Freedom of Information) request for records, submitted to Blythewood town hall by The Voice on Dec. 19, 2025, pertained to the newspaper’s investigation into $20,000 awarded to UniversalCMG World Entertainment/Edward Straiter to plan and pay for Blythewood’s 2025 Juneteenth […]

Fagan Road man faces homicide charges WINNSBORO – A Fairfield County man faces a homicide charge following an investigation into a recent overdose death in the Winnsboro community. Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery announced the arrest of William “Bubba” Kennedy after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Fagan Road on Thursday, Feb. 26. Kennedy is charged with […]

Ribfest returns to Blythewood March 7 BLYTHEWOOD – The 7th annual Doko Ribfest will be back Saturday, March 7 at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The family fun weekend will offer professional and amateur cook teams from both South and North Carolina and Georgia will be offering up about 10,000 pounds of ribs in their […]

I-77 S set for nighttime closure March 9 BLYTHEWOOD — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to undergo a temporary nighttime closure on a stretch of I-77 southbound to facilitate work on the new Exit 26 interchange. The closure will affect the southbound lanes between mile markers 24 and 27 on Monday, March 9 from 8 p.m. through Tuesday, March 10 […]

Westwood eyes revenge in State Title game FLORENCE—In new territory, the third-seeded Westwood boys basketball team got off to a shaky start Friday night against top-seeded Goose Creek in the 5A Division 2 lower state championship game at the Florence Center. The end result was what counted. The Redhawks, playing in the semifinals for the first time, pushed through that shaky start […]

Richard Winn girls set a new standard WINNSBORO – For the Richard Winn Academy girls basketball team, the 2025-26 season wasn’t defined by a single whistle in Sumter—it was defined by a culture of excellence that has set a new standard for the program. While the Eagles’ bid for a SCISA Class 1A State Title ended Friday in a 43-39 heartbreaker against […]

Bengal girls secure shot at second straight title NEWBERRY—For the first time in 90 minutes of basketball action at Newberry High School Friday night, Chase Thomas could relax a little. The Blythewood senior and South Carolina State signee grabbed a defensive rebound in the closing seconds of their upper state championship game against Mauldin and scooted down the right side of the court […]

Scots-Irish Day set for March 6 RIDGEWAY – The Town of Ridgeway hosted its first St. Paddy’s Day celebration in March 2024, and the town was awash in Irish music, good food, lots of shopping and Irish beer. Well, get your Irish jig on, because it’s coming back, Friday, March 6 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and the fun will […]

Fairfield County Arts Council announces 2026 schedule WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Arts Council invites artists and art lovers alike to enjoy a new season of exhibitions, with three themed shows in Winnsboro planned at The Rectory, 203 S. Garden St., hosted by St. John’s Episcopal Church. This year’s lineup combines creativity and community spirit, with shows themed around animals, patriotism and […]