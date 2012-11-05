Is the Town of Blythewood hiding missteps in $20K Juneteenth funds? BLYTHEWOOD – Town Councilman Donald Brock announced almost three months ago, during the Nov. 24 town council meeting, that, “$20,000 from last year’s Juneteenth event funding walked away, and it can’t be accounted for.” He was referring to H-tax (hospitality tax) funds that were appropriated in the FY 2024-25 town budget for Blythewood’s 2025 Juneteenth […]

Two office buildings break ground in Blythewood BLYTHEWOOD – After being awarded a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Town’s Board of Architectural Review last year, and several delays, Developer Ken Queen has broken ground on two new office buildings on a lot he owns at 400 Main St. in downtown Blythewood. “Crews began site work last week, stripping topsoil and starting grading,” Queen […]

Alston kayak launch opens in Peak PEAK — Outdoor enthusiasts have a new way to experience the most popular section of the Palmetto Trail. After a ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 6 at the Alston Trailhead, a brand-new kayak launch is officially open, the next step in a long-held vision for the Peak to Prosperity Passage. Made possible through a grant […]

Blythewood author publishes sci-fi debut novel BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood author Tobby Hagler has released his debut novel, The Grove of Tau Ceti, a fast-paced sci-fi story with fantasy elements, gripping cosmic suspense and cinematic scope. Independently published in October, it has received numerous 5-star reviews on Amazon.com. “I started out writing short stories here and there,” Hagler said in an interview […]

Search continues for Sabrina Heinz BLYTHEWOOD – Twelve days after Sabrina Heinz, 49, went missing, law enforcement continues to search for clues that might lead to finding her. On Wednesday, there was no new information, according to a Richland County Sheriff’s Department public information officer. “At this time, we ask the community to continue sharing Ms. Heinz’s information. Investigators continue […]

Celebrating Black History: Black labor helped Fairfield County endure FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Winnsboro town clock did not arrive all at once. In 1837, its machinery was ordered from Alsace, France, shipped through Charleston, and then hauled inland to Winnsboro by wagon. That work fell to a Black man named Adam Blake, identified in the historical record as a freedman. The clockworks were heavy. […]

Ridgeway museum explores Fairfield’s colonial struggles RIDGEWAY — The American Revolution comes to Fairfield County this month as the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum prepares to host a deep dive into Fairfield County’s colonial past. On Saturday, Feb. 21, the museum will present “Revolutionary Struggles, the Patriots, & Battle Sites of Colonial Fairfield (1776–1783).” Pelham Lyles, Director of the Fairfield County […]

Mt. Pisgah champions heart health RIDGEWAY – Last Sunday, Feb. 8, the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Ridgeway demonstrated its ongoing commitment to community health by participating in the annual Wear Red for Heart Health Awareness event. Members of the congregation arrived dressed in vibrant red attire, symbolizing their support for heart disease prevention and awareness. This year’s event continues […]

Mavericks tap Puckett to lead softball program WINNSBORO – Midlands STEM Charter School is looking to a local legend to help build its softball program from the ground up. The school announced this week the hiring of Carsten Puckett as Head Softball Coach, bringing a resume defined by historic firsts and elite-level experience to the Winnsboro campus. Puckett’s name is well-known in […]