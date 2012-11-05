Fairfield Middle School placed on “Hold” after knife, air-soft gun found WINNSBORO – A knife and an air-soft gun were discovered inside Fairfield Middle School Wednesday morning, Jan. 21, in an incident that involved a seventh-grade student. “As soon as we were aware of the incident, we followed district safety protocols, the items were secured, law enforcement was notified, and the student was removed from the […]

Coroner identifies man found deceased in Lake Monticello BLAIR — Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has confirmed the death of Mr. Robert Wright, a resident of Dave Cole Road in the Dawkins community of Blair. According to official reports, Wright was fishing from the bank of the lake when he entered the water for reasons that remain unknown. According to the coroner’s office, […]

4 Men arrested for shooting at each other and other charges FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Four men were arrested on Jan. 16, following a shootout at the Pilot Gas Station on Highway 200 in Winnsboro. Dylan Malik Glover, 23, and Isiah Demarion Greene, 22, both of Columbia; and Johnquavvious Bowser, 24, and Christian Black, 24, both of Great Falls, were each charged with two counts of Malicious […]

Blythewood Town Council conducts 7-hour strategic planning workshop BLYTHEWOOD – Town council held its annual strategic planning/priority-setting meeting on Monday at Doko Manor. During the seven-hour session, Interim Town Manager Ed Driggers served as the facilitator, incorporating SWOT- an acronym used to identify the town’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Council has used the SWOT method in past years to guide their strategic […]

Fines, terminations follow Fairfield County Detention Center issues WINNSBORO – In late December, County Administrator Vic Carpenter announced that the county had been verbally notified it would be fined $55,000 by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy for staffing violations at the Fairfield County Detention Center. During Monday night’s county council meeting, Carpenter announced other consequences for the violations, including the termination of key […]

Martin Luther King Jr. events planned for Fairfield WINNSBORO – A number of events are planned around the county to celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Darreyl Davis and the Prime Tyme Riders 1st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. King Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17 in downtown Winnsboro. The parade line-up will begin at […]

Fairfield juvenile charged as adult in New Year’s Day shooting WINNSBORO – On Jan. 1, 2026, at approximately 1:42 p.m., Winnsboro Department of Public Safety officers responded to reports of gunshots and a possible victim in the 700 block of Hudson Street in the Town of Winnsboro. Upon arrival, officers located four victims, ages 14 to 16. One victim sustained a minor injury to the […]

Ridgeway, Fairfield welcomed Monks and Aloka RIDGEWAY – A group of Buddhist Monks and their Peace Dog Aloka wrapped up their Columbia appearance and prepared to head north up Highway 21 through Blythewood and then to Ridgeway, where they would overnight before trekking on to Great Falls, following Hwy 21 out of the state to Charlotte. “We only had about 36 […]

Elected officials talk accomplishments, future plans BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Chamber of Commerce members heard updates from town, county, and state leaders during a recent panel discussion featuring SC House Rep. Kambrell Garvin, Blythewood Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Fripp, and Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh. Each official talked about some of the accomplishments made by their respective governments and outlined priorities moving […]