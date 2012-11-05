Scout Motors opening applications for assembly line workers COLUMBIA — Electric vehicle maker Scout Motors plans to open up applications in the coming weeks for its first round of assembly line workers at its South Carolina plant. The Volkswagen subsidiary is on schedule to roll its first round of test vehicles off the line by the end of the year, and it’s looking […]

Is Town of Blythewood using two-tiered scheme to hide public records for Juneteenth $20K? BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood town hall charged The Voice $500 to answer a Dec. 19 FOI (Freedom of Information) request concerning a $20,000 hospitality tax award. During the Nov. 24 town council meeting, Councilman Donald Brock said that the $20,000 “walked away and it isn’t being accounted for.” At the Jan. 28 town council meeting, Council […]

Preserving Blythewood’s History: Why Preservation is a Smart Investment for Blythewood Editor’s Note: As Blythewood continues to grow, questions about development, preservation, and community identity are becoming increasingly important. This three-part commentary series explores why historic gathering places matter-not only culturally, but economically and socially. Drawing on local history and personal experience, the series examines preservation as smart policy, the human cost of losing shared spaces, […]

Hare named Fairfield County Chamber President, CEO WINNSBORO – The Board of Directors of the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Stacy Rowe Hare as the Chamber’s new president and chief executive officer. “Following a comprehensive search process, the board unanimously selected Hare to lead the Chamber into its next chapter of growth, member engagement, and business development,” […]

Candidate filing opens for Jenkinsville council JENKINSVILLE – A general election for the Town of Jenkinsville Town Council will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Two council seats currently held by Clayrann Small and Gayle Pauling will be open. Filing for those two seats will open at 12 noon on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, and will close at 12 noon […]

Celebrating Black History: Naming schools was never accidental The schools that emerged from Black Fairfield County were not named casually, nor were they named by default. They were named deliberately, often by the very students and communities the state underfunded. In a system designed to limit expectation, naming became instruction. Camp Liberty Camp Liberty School functioned as more than a school. It was […]

Seven Bengals qualify for state wrestling championships BOILING SPRINGS – The Blythewood Bengals wrestling program qualified seven total wrestlers—five men and two women—for the 5A State Championships. Following a solid performances at the Upper State Qualifiers in Boiling Springs, these athletes are now headed to Florence to compete for the ultimate prize. The BenGALS Make Their Mark The women’s program will be […]

Mixed playoff results for Blythewood, Westwood BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood boys (10-16) finished 4-8 in the Region 5-5A and fell 57-48 at Clover (18-8) Tuesday night in the opening round of the 5A Division 1 playoffs. Last year, the Bengals came from behind to defeat Dorman in the 5A Division 1 upper-state championship game, then fell to Ridge View in the […]

Griffins battle back to edge Liberty in playoff thriller WINNSBORO – It wasn’t how they started, it was how they finished that defined the Griffins on Monday night. In a tough opening round of the state playoffs, Fairfield Central overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to secure a 48-46 win over the No. 3 seeded Liberty Red Devils. For much of the first half, it […]