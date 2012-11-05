Blythewood Town Council distances itself from 29016 annexation plan BLYTHEWOOD — More than 50 people packed the Blythewood Town Council meeting Monday night in response to a Facebook post by Mayor Sloan Griffin, which circulated widely, suggesting the entire 29016 zip code be annexed into the Town of Blythewood. The other four council members moved quickly to distance themselves from Griffin’s proposal and 14 […]

SCDOT plans I-77 S nighttime closures on March 2, March 9 BLYTHEWOOD — Commuters in Blythewood should prepare for detours next month as construction ramps up on Interstate 77 in Blythewood. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced Friday that a stretch of I-77 southbound will undergo temporary nighttime closures to facilitate work on the new Exit 26 interchange. The closures will affect the southbound […]

Blythewood BAR approves revised two-building development BLYTHEWOOD – A proposed two-building commercial development at 702 University Village Drive in the Food Lion shopping center on Blythewood Road received approval from the Town of Blythewood’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) this week after developers returned with revised plans addressing concerns raised during an earlier review. The project, located on two parcels in […]

Blythewood Ad Hoc Safety Committee appointed BLYTHEWOOD – The Town of Blythewood has formed an Ad Hoc Safety Committee to address safety concerns following several disruptions caused by teen fighting during nighttime events last year at Doko Meadows Park. The committee is led by Blythewood Town Councilwoman Trish Hovis who serves as department chair of criminal justice technology at York Technical College in […]

BHS to celebrate 20 years on Feb. 28 BLYTHEWOOD – It has been two decades since Blythewood High School first opened its doors in 2005. Former students, teachers and friends of BHS will be coming together to reminisce and celebrate a major milestone in the school’s history. On behalf of The Blythewood High School Education Foundation, the school district is inviting the community […]

Lake Wateree man dies in 5-vehicle crash FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A Lake Wateree man died in a 5-vehicle collision on US Highway 21 that occurred at about 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 20. According to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill, Jerrold Freeman, age 76, of the Lake Wateree area in Fairfield County, formerly of New Jersey, was the restrained driver of a KIA […]

Fairfield County Council honors Belton, Chatman during Black History Month WINNSBORO – In honor of Black History Month, Fairfield County Council recognized Winnsboro’s first African American mayor, Demetrius Chatman, and the county’s first African American clerk of court, Dorothy Boyd Belton, during the Feb. 23 council meeting. On July 1, 2025, Demetrius Chatman was sworn in as the first African-American mayor of Winnsboro. A lifelong […]

Preserving Blythewood’s History: What We Lose When We Lose Our Gathering Places Editor’s Note: As Blythewood continues to grow, questions about development, preservation, and community identity are becoming increasingly important. This three-part commentary series explores why historic gathering places matter-not only culturally, but economically and socially. Drawing on local history and personal experience, the series examines preservation as smart policy, the human cost of losing shared spaces, […]

Eagles stifle Holly Hill, punch ticket to SCISA state final COLUMBIA – The Richard Winn girls have officially punched their ticket to the state finals following a defensive masterclass on Tuesday night when they secured a 50–42 win over Holly Hill Academy in the SCISA Class 1A semifinals at Cardinal Newman School. Head coach Joe Pitt praised his team’s poise and discipline, particularly during a […]