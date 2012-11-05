Deputies conduct ground search in Blythewood for missing woman BLYTHEWOOD – Part of McNulty Road was blocked off Thursday morning in front of the Richland County Sheriff’s Region Six headquarters in downtown Blythewood as approximately 50 Richland County Sheriff’s investigators arrived at Station Six. Several Sheriff’s deputies’ vehicles were pulling trailers carrying 4-wheelers. The Voice spoke with Capt. Gavin Walmsley at Station Six who […]

Blythewood Town Council kicks the $500 FOI can down the road BLYTHEWOOD – After The Voice was charged $500 by Blythewood town hall for a response to an FOI (Freedom of Information) request last month, the following item appeared on the Jan. 28 town council meeting agenda for discussion; “A Review of the Town’s current FOIA policy and possible recommendations for changes to the Town’s IT […]

Heroes behind the scenes The nonprofits that support Fairfield’s Shelter animals WINNSBORO – For years, the cards have been stacked against Fairfield County’s shelter animals. The myriad problems were overwhelming for both the overcrowded animals housed there and for employees in the sorely understaffed facility. The number of dogs housed there sometimes reached double the capacity the building was […]

Woman missing, vehicle found on I-77 RICHLAND CO. – The search for Sabrina Heinz, 49, continued on Wednesday, Feb. 4 with little new information being released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Heinz has been missing since Friday, Jan. 30, when her supervisor notified RCSD that she had not shown up for work at the Shell gas station on SC-200 in […]

U-Pick-Em was family competition for winner BLYTHEWOOD – When Blythewoodian Ken Britt entered The Voice’s college football playoff Bracket Challenge in December, he had a little something going for him. “I thought Indiana was possibly good enough to win, but more than that,” he said, “I wanted them to win.“ And they did. And so did Britt, correctly predicting the winner […]

Blythewood Council calls for new policy on Town Hall weather closures BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Hall has long followed Richland County government’s inclement weather policy. After Interim Manager Ed Driggers authorized an announcement on Sunday, Jan. 25, that town hall would be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, and that the Monday night town council meeting would be cancelled, Councilman Donald Brock asked that the town hall’s […]

Celebrating Black History: The importance of churches to Black life in Fairfield County Black history in Fairfield County is not organized by dates or laws; it is organized by places. Long before Black residents had consistent access to courts, schools, and political power, they had geography. Roads, distance, and land shaped where they could gather and how safely they could do so. In that reality, churches became more […]

Celebrating Black History: Roberson’s dream lives on in Blythewood Ladies Club BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Ladies Club was established in 1996 by the late Alice Roberson, the wife of the Good Aim Missionary Baptist Church pastor, the Reverend Johnnie Roberson. Roberson was devoted to serving others in her church and in her community. She called together ladies from Good Aim, Macedonia Baptist, Bethel Baptist, Mt. Zion […]

ALA Blythewood announces directors; info session set for Feb. 12 BLYTHEWOOD — American Leadership Academy (ALA) Blythewood officially introduced its leadership team to the community during a “Meet the Director” launch event on Thursday, Jan. 29. The event, held on the school’s new campus, served as the formal introduction for Dr. Dennis Dotterer, who will serve as the Lower School Director, and Jarred Strait, who […]