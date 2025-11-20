A new chapter: Blythewood enters council-manager era BLYTHEWOOD – After warm goodbyes all around to outgoing Town Councilwoman Erica Page, who served a half term on council but chose not to run for another term, Blythewood Magistrate Diedra Hightower administered the oath of office Monday night to returning Blythewood Town Councilman Rich McKenrick and new Councilwoman Trish Hovis. The two were sworn […]

Sumter officials provide strategies for penny tax vote FAIRFIELD COUNTY – If Fairfield County and its towns decide to ask voters for a one-cent capital project sales tax, they should expect a full-blown campaign, not a quiet housekeeping measure. That was the message Thursday morning as Sumter County Administrator Gary Dixon and Sumter City Manager Darren McCormick walked Fairfield County officials through how […]

200+ miles, 3 days: local runner takes on Palmetto Trail for Young Life BLYTHEWOOD – When a Blythewood-area civil engineer laced up his running shoes this fall, he had no idea a simple invitation to a banquet would soon turn into a life-changing physical and spiritual challenge. On December 12, Michael Davis, 46, who lives off Smyrna Church Road just outside of Blythewood, will attempt to run more […]

Pack a cooler & your wish list: Hwy 34 Shopping Crawl is back FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Shoppers looking for a unique holiday outing will have a chance to turn a country drive into a day of fun during the second annual Highway 34 Shopping Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stretching between Winnsboro and Newberry along Highway 34, the event links a string […]

Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. BLYTHEWOOD – The bright red truck with the Christmas tree has arrived at town hall and is ready to be lit. Well, not THE Christmas tree. THE Christmas tree stands tall across the street from town hall (at Doko Station restaurant), ready to light up the night sky this weekend. The Blythewood Christmas season begins […]

Pullen leaving Chamber for position in Florida WINNSBORO — The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce announced in a statement that Dillon C. Pullen will “transition away from his position as President and CEO of the Fairfield Chamber, effective Dec. 10, 2025.” Pullen told The Voice that he has accepted a position with the Chamber of Commerce in Baker County, Florida. The statement […]

Holidays on the Ridge set for Dec. 5-7 RIDGEWAY — The Town of Ridgeway will transform into a festive destination this December with its annual “Holidays on the Ridge” celebration. The three-day event promises a weekend of lights, cheer, and community. Festivities begin on Friday, Dec. 5, with two events running concurrently. From 2 to 8 p.m., the town will host “Candlelight Tours […]

Laura’s Tea Room offers Children’s Christmas Tea RIDGEWAY — Laura’s Tea Room invites its youngest patrons in for a holiday experience. The Tea Room will host two special Children’s Christmas Tea events, featuring a whimsical menu of seasonal treats and kid-friendly beverages. Coinciding with Ridgeway’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 7, the first tea party is scheduled for 3 p.m. that day. A […]

‘Storybook Christmas’ hits Blythewood Dec. 7 BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood kicks off the holiday season on Sunday, Nov. 30 with its annual tree lighting ceremony and an opportunity to show off the park’s new 12 Days of Christmas light display. Then, on Sunday, Dec. 7, a “Storybook Christmas” parade will march through Blythewood. Beginning at 2 p.m., the parade travels along Main […]