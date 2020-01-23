Pine Grove bridge repair delayed

By

SCDOT’s District 1 Bridge Replacement Crew work to demolish the Pine Grove Rd. bridge over Persimmon Fork, bordering Richland and Fairfield counties, on Jan. 6, 2020. (Photograph by Cody Crouch/SCDOT)

COLUMBIA – The opening of the Pine Grove Road bridge, which has been closed for repairs since Dec. 2, is being delayed to March 9.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) issued a statement last week that work on the bridge has been delayed as a result of the demolition process, the first step in the bridge repair, being slowed because of how the bridge was originally constructed.

“The original deck was poured in place as a single unit, as opposed to sectioned slabs being bolted together,” maintenance engineer Alan Kozusko said. ”It’s a little bit longer process than our usual one, but they’ll get it done.”

The road connects Richland and Fairfield counties. A detour has been in place using Broom Mill Road, Syrup Mill Road, Muller Road and Blythewood Road to navigate around the construction zone.

The repair is part of SCOT’s 10-year plan to rebuild and repair approximately half of all structurally deficient bridges in the state at a cost of about $3 million.