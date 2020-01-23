Scouting for food starts Feb. 1

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Scouting for Food is the Blythewood Boy Scouts’ largest annual ‘good turn’ event in which Cub Scouts from Pack 224 and Boy Scouts from Troop 224 will call on neighborhood residents to donate groceries for the hungry.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the scouts will walk through neighborhoods placing door hangers on front doors. These hangers will provide residents with the necessary instructions for participating.

Then on Saturday, Feb. 8, before 9 a.m., residents are asked to bag and place the donations on their front porch making sure it can be seen from the street. Fill bags with non-perishable food items only – from one item to bags full of food. Then, shortly after 9 a.m., the scouts and volunteers will pick up the donations and take them to a local food bank.

Unfortunately, the Scouts will not have enough resources to work every neighborhood and house in the area, so residents are also asked to bring donations to the Christian Assistance Bridge between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb 8.

For information about joining Scouting, contact: Cubmaster James Green (for grades 1-5) at 707-0747 or email [email protected] for Scoutmaster Chris Upham (for ages 11-17) at 465-3325 or email [email protected]