Support Lions’ pancake supper Feb. 3

WINNSBORO – The Winnsboro Lions club has a long record of devoted community service to Fairfield County citizens, and that dedication will be on display in full force on Monday, Feb. 3 when club members begin flipping pancakes during their annual Ran Foster Pancake Supper. It will be held at the Fairfield Elementary School on the north end of 321 By-Pass, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for children ten and under. The club expects to serve about 350 hungry people.

Proceeds from the pancake supper as well as the club’s other fund raisers through the year – Night for Sight, broom sales, candy sales and financial donations and memorials – go to provide eye exams and glasses to many county citizens needing assistance. The club also recycles used eyeglasses. They can be given to any club member or dropped in donation boxes in high traffic locations around the county.

Club members also conduct vision screenings in six Fairfield public schools, the Midlands STEM Institute charter school and Richard Winn Academy.

“During this decade, our club is concentrating on reducing hunger, educating about diabetes, addressing childhood cancer, working on environmental issues as well as preserving sight,” Winnsboro club president Bobbie Dove said.

“While Lions International is the largest volunteer service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members in over two hundred nations, the club level, right here in Winnsboro and in other towns, is where community service takes place,” Dove said.

The Winnsboro Lions Club was chartered in 1935 and will celebrate its 80th anniversary this year.

Meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays at noon at the China Buffet in the CVS/KJs shopping center. For more information, visit the club’s website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/winnsboro_sc/index.php.