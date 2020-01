By

Palmer Boulware

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County World War II veteran Palmer D. Boulware celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends on Sunday.

Boulware was born in Shelton, SC in 1920 and enlisted in the service in World War II on Oct. 14, 1941. As a combat infantryman, he was active in the campaigns in Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily and Normandy. He earned four Bronze Stars, a Good Conduct Medal and a Purple Heart.