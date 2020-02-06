Blythewood town council retreat set for Feb. 8

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Council will hold its annual retreat Saturday, Feb. 8, at Doko Manor. Both council members and administrative staff will attend the meeting, and the public is invited.

The meeting will be from 9 a.m. – about 3 p.m. with a community lunch, provided by Blythewood restaurants and open to the public, served from 12 – 1 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to become familiar not only with the goings-on of the town government, but to also become familiar with the various tasty cuisines in our town,” Town Administrator Brian Cook said.

Cook said the discussions will include information about annexing the 29016 area through a vote. Town attorney Jim Meggs will also review the various methods of annexation available to the town government.

Other subjects will include: reducing the number of zoning categories, updating regulations, updating the comprehensive land use plan and other issues. Cook will also update information about the progress of Blythewood projects that are being delayed by frozen Richland County penny tax funds.

The Manor is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in Doko Meadows Park.