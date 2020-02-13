Celebrating Black History: Hook & Ladder Fire Brigade

By

WINNSBORO – This photo of the Hook and Ladder Fire Brigade in Winnsboro appeared in the Nov. 14, 1940 issue of the News and Herald newspaper.

Copy with the photo states that the photo was taken 50 years earlier, placing it at about 1890. The News and Herald was able to obtain only the following names of men in the photo: John Smart, fire chief (center), Pleasant Milligan, John Wade, Brister Smith, Bill Lampkins, Bill Ford, Jim Lewis, Isum Lewis, Hamp McCockrell, Dave Kelly, Bill Light (Woodward), Anderson Woodward, Frank Woodward, West Smith, Press Montgomery, Brooks Montgomery, Paul Wright, Tom Goode, Sam Garrison, Jack Archie, John McCreight, Bob Ellison, Bob Henderson, Amber Goings, John Goings and Jessie Goings.

In the background is the Woodard-Buchanan home on S. Congress Street. The photo is said to have been obtained from Mrs. E. D. Sloan who obtained it from Fannie Smart, widow of the fire chief. The Smarts lived on Garden Street in Winnsboro.