DeWitt named county zoning administrator

WINNSBORO – The County has a new Community Planner and Zoning Administrator. Jeffrey DeWitt assumed the duties of the newly created position on Jan. 27. He shares office space with the County’s Community Development Director Chris Clausen in the County’s Planning Department Building behind the magistrate court in downtown Winnsboro.

“Although I’ve never had the job title of “Planner”, my current duties overlap considerably with duties I’ve had in other positions,” DeWitt told The Voice. “I’m excited to be a part of the team here in Fairfield County and I see a lot of opportunity. Like many rural counties across our state, our county has faced some setbacks in recent years, but the county leadership is being very proactive in moving ahead and overcoming these challenges. I’ve lived in small towns and rural areas most of my life and I like what I have seen here. I look forward to serving our residents and businesses and doing my part to keep things moving ahead.

DeWitt holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) degree from Furman University in Greenville, S.C., an advanced certificate in GIS from Greenville Technical College and a Master of Public Administration from Troy University in Troy Alabama.

He previously served as the GIS Technician for the City of Clinton, S.C., mapping city utility infrastructure with GPS/GIS equipment and assisted in GIS database maintenance and development. He also served the city as Water and Sewer Technician and Technical Services Supervisor of the wastewater Department. He also served as Senior Environmental Geologist for the City of Simpsonville, S.C.