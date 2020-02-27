Geneva Bell lookin’ good at 103

By

RIDGEWAY – Geneva Bell stepped out of the car and, arm in arm with young relatives, made a grand entrance at her 103rd birthday party that was held in the dining hall of Purity Lodge in Ridgeway Saturday afternoon. Dressed to the nines in an orchid dress and a matching sparkly jacket, Bell was serenaded with the Happy Birthday song as she weaved regally through the crowd to take her seat in a throne-like chair waiting for her at the head table.

In the audience were friends, family and many of her offspring which, at current count, include nine living children (of 12), 31 grandchildren, 95 great grandchildren, 58 great-great grandchildren and five great-great-great grandchildren.

Born and raised in Longtown, Bell is healthy, maneuvers nicely under her own power and manages her own life, according to her granddaughter, Veronica Edmonds, a party coordinator.

“She’s doing great. We check on her every day, but she’s doing fine,” Edmonds said.

The party was filled with prayers, songs, poems, speeches, memories, lunch and a few words from the honoree. Afterwards, the 100 or so guests took turns having their photos snapped with Bell, who clearly enjoyed basking in the adulation of her loved ones.