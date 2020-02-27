Griffin III seated on BW council

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A new council member was seated Monday night, and two residents were appointed to serve the town on boards and commissions.

Blythewood magistrate, the Honorable Diedra Hightower, swore into office Blythewood’s newest town councilman Sloan Griffin, III. Griffin will serve the last two years of the four-year term vacated by former councilman Bryan Franklin after he was elected mayor in November. It was Griffin’s second bid for a seat on council. He was bested in November by former planning commissioner Donald Brock. Griffin is a resident of Cobblestone Park.

Former councilman Malcolm Gordge was appointed to the planning commission where he served previously as chairman. Gordge is a resident of Ashley Oaks where he is secretary of his Homeowners Association (phases 4 – 7). He also represents Blythewood at the Central Midlands Council of Governments and is on the board of Camp Discovery.

Sandra York, also a resident of Ashley Oaks, was appointed to the Board of Architectural Review. York is employed as a Chief Nurse/Manager by the American Red Cross in Columbia.