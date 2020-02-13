Griffins gear up for season finale

By

Sintell Quattlebaum (1) powers past the Chester defender. | Photos: Joe Seibles

CHESTER – Coming off of their first region win last week against Camden, the Griffins looked to start a streak. Chester, however, had different plans when the two teams clashed on Tuesday.

Fairfield fell behind early as the Cyclones held a 17-12 lead after one quarter of play. The Griffins churned out 20 points and held Chester to 17 in the second quarter to close the lead to 34-32 at halftime.

The second quarter burst was as close as the Griffins would get as Chester held them at bay for the second half and solidified their 66-57 win.

Sintell Quattlebaum hit a team-high 21 points in the effort. Charlie Cason put up 13 and Chris Suber added six.

The loss dropped the Griffins to 3-20 on the season, 1-8 in region play.

The Cyclones were nearly suffocated by the Griffin attack.

After a two-game losing stretch to region toppers Keenan (15-6, 9-0) and Camden (22-3, 8-1), the Fairfield Central girls (12-7, 5-4) found redemption with a decisive 46-7 win over 321-rival Chester on Tuesday.

Fairfield plays their final regular season game on Feb. 13 against Indian Land (5-15, 3-6). The Griffins will honor seniors Cristin Gray, Zykirah Davis, Emanuel March Jr., Sintell Quattlebaum, Charlie Cason, Nick Young, James Reid and Chris Suber during the games. Tip-off for the girls is set for 6 p.m.