Mitford man arrested for armed robberies

WINNSBORO – A suspect wanted for two armed robberies in Fairfield County has been arrested, Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery has announced.

Nycholas D Price, 27, of the Mitford area, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Jan. 31, 2020, for twice robbing the Grand Central Truck Stop, located at the intersection of SC 200 and Interstate 77. The truck stop was robbed on Aug. 31, 2019 and again on Sept. 9, 2019.

During the August incident, two masked individuals entered the store armed with a hammer and machete and before stealing money and fleeing. During the September incident, one masked individual entered the store armed with a machete, stole money and fled the scene.

Since these incidents occurred, investigators have been following leads and were able to develop Nycholas Price as a suspect in both incidents.

Investigators have also identified two other suspects in this case and are asking for assistance from the public in locating them. Marquavius R Williams, 27, of Shirley Rd in Fort Lawn, is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for his role in the Aug. 31, 2019 incident. Breanna N McCurray, 26, of Frances Avenue in Great Falls, is also wanted for two counts of armed robbery.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the location of either of these two individuals, they are asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. The caller’s identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.