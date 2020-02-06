PTP Variety Show showcases local talent

By

WINNSBORO – Come one, come all to the greatest show in Winnsboro this Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m., at the Pine Tree Playhouse, in Winnsboro.

Don’t want to spoil the surprise, but there has been a lot of word on the street that they have some mighty fine singers, maybe a monologue, a skit and more to entertain you this weekend for a mere $5 donation.

Director Nysha Smith said she didn’t know what to expect when she opened the doors for auditions. She thought there would be a lot of school children participating as local schools were contacted. Having braved the children’s play last season she was preparing herself – happily – for the unique challenge that working with children entails, however, that was not the case.

The majority of those auditioning were adults, eager to showcase their talents in front of a live audience. That’s where the community comes in. Come prepared to clap and cheer for your friends and neighbors as they put all they have into their performance.

This is a family-friendly show that starts an hour earlier than most PTP productions in order to accommodate children and parents. Smith hopes the show will generate even more participation overall, as the players need volunteers, as well as more funds to keep the doors open.

“We are doing our best to keep this little theater going, to pay the bills and make it possible to keep producing really outstanding plays and musicals.”

The variety show is one example of the many fundraising events the players have planned in order to continue bringing quality shows to Fairfield County. Being a player is more than being in the limelight. They pay their dues with such things as an upcoming spaghetti dinner, selling burgers at Doko in Blythewood at the July 3rd fireworks event, a gospel concert which has been inspirational and well-attended in the past, and the 50-mile yard sale – all for the love of bringing live theater to the community.

The hard won cash will be put to good use.

And there’s more to come. Auditions for “The Dixie Swim Club” will be here before you know it. Directed by Shane Moody, the play follows five women who maintain their schoolgirl friendship over time and distance by meeting once a year for a long weekend at the Outer Banks. Heartstrings will be tugged and you will laugh out loud.

This summer will be the perfect time for children to sign up for a musical to be directed by Nysha Smith, and the fall brings us a mystery – so mysterious, in fact, that no one is quite sure what it will be until funds are secured for licensing fees.

The holiday season will bring out the funny and touching sequel to the bluegrass gospel musical “Smoke On The Mountain,” set in Christmas Eve in 1941, and directed by Matthew Swanson.

See Pinetreeplayhouse.org for information on events and how you can become a member with flex tickets and a savings of 20%.

But, first, come to the variety show. You never know who might be there.

Pine Tree Theater is located at 230 S. Congress Street, in Winnsboro.