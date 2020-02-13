Suspects arrested for armed robberies

By

WINNSBORO – Three suspects wanted for two armed robberies in Fairfield County have been arrested, Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said.

Nycholas D Price, 27, of the Mitford area, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, for twice robbing the Grand Central Truck Stop, located at the intersection of SC 200 and Interstate 77. The truck stop was robbed on Aug. 31, 2019 and again on Sept. 9, 2019.

Since Price’s arrest, investigators have also arrested two other suspects in the robberies. Marquavius R Williams, 27, of Shirley Road in Fort Lawn has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Breanna N. McCurray, 26, of Frances Avenue in Great Falls has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

During the August incident, two masked individuals entered the store armed with a hammer and machete. They stole money and fled, according to sheriff’s reports. During the September incident, officials say one masked individual entered the store armed with a machete, stole money and fled the scene.