The Big Show

BLYTHEWOOD – Approximately 15 years of environmental remedial work is being completed in dramatic fashion this week at the former Joe Hatcher service station at the corner of Main Street and McLean Road in downtown Blythewood.

What could be a scene from the children’s book, ‘What Do People Do All Day?’ the Department of Environment Control, in conjunction with Geological resources, Inc. dug 20 feet deep into the soil in front and on one side of the building and removed approximately 1,500 cubic yards of petroleum contaminated soil this week, and excavated and dewatered approximately 50,000 gallons of ground water from the site.

Upon completion of the excavation and dewatering activities, the excavation will be backfilled with clean compactable soil and topped off with gravel. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, Feb. 21.