Photo: Dusty Franklin

BLYTHEWOOD – This Ashley Oaks home caught fire during thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. The homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire, but their two dogs were. As the flames spewed from the home, fire service arrived and neighbors rushed to help. One of them, Greg Livermore, kicked in the locked front door and saved the dogs.

There is no information at press time as to the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to the structure.