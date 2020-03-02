Fairfield County & Richland County Sheriff’s Offices searching for man following car chase

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY (WIS) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are now searching for a man involved in a chase that happened near the counties’ border, according to a post on the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

According to officials with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were going after a man who was driving a stolen vehicle. The man drove into Richland County shortly before the car became disabled on Highway 215.

Authorities are now searching for the man near the Pilgrim Acres Road area. The suspect is described as a black male with a slender build. He was wearing red jogging pants and a dark-colored hoodie. Officials do not believe he is armed, but they are asking residents in the area to be aware of law enforcement in the area and to stay inside if possible.

If you have any information about this suspect’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.