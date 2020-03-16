Fairfield School District canceled until April

By

News released from Fairfield County School District:

By order of the Governor of South Carolina, school is canceled for Fairfield County School District students starting March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020. With the closure of schools, all student activities, including athletics, are canceled from March 16 – March 31. Staff should report at the normal time.



While school is closed, free grab and go breakfasts and lunches for students up to age 18 will be made available. The meals on tomorrow will be distributed through pick-up lines outside of school at all locations. Breakfasts will be distributed 8-9 a.m. and lunches 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In the effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on-site.



Learning packets have been developed by grade level for all students. Learning packets can be picked up on Tuesday, March 17th from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the school your son/daughter attends.



Parents should also contact the school nurse directly to pick up any prescribed medications