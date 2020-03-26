Free meals for Blythewood senior citizens

By

Pick Up 5 Meals at Trinity United Methodist Church This Wednesday

BLYTHEWOOD – For the foreseeable future, Senior Resources will be providing any senior citizen in Blythewood five free meals each week, on a first come, first served basis. Meals can be picked up at the Trinity United Methodist Church (Senior Resources previously announced the location as Blythewood Library, but that has changed). The drive thru pick-up will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesdays. Each vehicle will be permitted to pick up two meal packs (five meals per pack.)

Meal packs are only for senior citizens (60+) but can be picked up by another person to take to a senior citizen. All meal recipients must show a state issued id and provide their name, address and phone number at pick-up. Only one meal pack is allowed per person with a maximum of two meal packs per car. Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week.

Because pickup locations can change week-to-week, be sure to check the Senior Resources’ homepage (www.seniorresourcesinc.org) prior to picking up the meals. This website will serve as the main information source for the pick-up locations. As this program evolves, the website will continue to update any changes in the program, and could increase to include afternoon meal pick-ups, based on the needs of the community.

Check at the beginning of each week for the latest information. Individuals without internet service can call the office (803) 252-7734 or the United Way helpline (2-1-1) for the latest on meal pick-up locations and schedules in Blythewood as well as other Richland County locations.

Meals on Wheels

All clients currently enrolled in the Senior Resources’ Meals on Wheels program will continue to receive five meals per week delivered to their door.

With senior citizens being at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis, Senior Resources will continue to remain open and provide local senior citizens the services they need.

Monetary donations are welcomed from the public during this crisis and can be made to the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund at: seniorresourcesinc.salsalabs.org/covid-19relieffund/index.html or mail in a donation and mark it for the disaster relief fund.

Canned goods are also needed for the Senior Care Pantry at: www.seniorresourcesinc.org/senior-care/senior-care-pantry/ and can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5p.m., at the Senior Resources office located at 2817 Millwood Ave.

For more information, visit www.seniorresourcesinc.org.