Lamar Richards appointed to NCUR

CHAPEL HILL – Lamar Richards, a Fairfield County native, was recently appointed to the National Council on Undergraduate Research (NCUR). Pending his approval by the Council’s Executive Board, Richards will serve a three-year term as a council member-at-large.

Richards was chosen to serve on the Board by the South Atlantic Commission on Research Appointments, which appoints members to individual divisions of the Council on Undergraduate Research.

Richards is an undergraduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he is a biomedical engineering and neuroscience double major in the Honors College. He serves as an undergraduate senator in the student government and council member of the National Society of Black Engineers. Richards said he aspires to become a neurosurgeon specializing in trauma surgery and neuromechanics.

Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research is an organization of individual, institutional, and affiliate members from around the world. The council consists of researchers, medical scientists, physicians, engineers, and executives of the scientific community.