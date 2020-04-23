Blythewood drive-in movie set for Saturday

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The community is invited to get out of the house for a while and take the kids to a drive-in movie Saturday night at the town’s rodeo grounds located at 311 Blythewood Road across from the Food Lion shopping center.

Erica Page

The movie, “Despicable Me,” will begin about 8:30 p.m. or as soon as it’s dark. Parking can start at 7 p.m. The movie lasts about an hour and a half.

Presented by Blythewood resident Erica Page, a mortgage loan officer with Lending Path Mortgage, the movie is free, but every car needs a ticket which is available online.

To register for a ticket, search “Eventbrite drive-in movie, Blythewood, SC”. Space is limited to 110 vehicles, one ticket per vehicle (cars/trucks only), so register early.

“I just wanted to provide some type of joy and entertainment for the community during this rough time,” Page said.

A mortgage loan professional for 20 years, Page is a graduate of the Darla Moore School of Business at USC, a member of Blythewood Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce. She also sits on the Town’s Planning Commission. She and her husband have two daughters and she says they love living in Blythewood.

“The drive-in movie is a fun idea that took off with much help from Buck Coggins/Blythewood Rodeo and with a financial contribution from Charles Bray Insurance, a local insurance provider who helps my clients with their property and casualty insurance needs,” Page said.

“I hope everyone will come out, bring a bucket of chicken or pizza and snacks and enjoy,” she said.