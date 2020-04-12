BREAKING: Vance Sharpe of Blythewood injured in paraglider crash.

By

UPDATE from Jeannie Sharpe at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She reports that besides two broken ribs, a broken arm and a small brain bleed that has not become worse overnight, Vance also has a collapsed lung and continues to breath with the assistance of a breathing tube. He also has other less severe injuries and remains sedated.

KERSHAW COUNTY– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s department reported a motorized paraglider crashed Saturday evening about 7 p.m. near Shiversgreen Road and Hwy 34 in Lugoff. The pilot, who deputies did not identify, was transported to Prisma Health by helicopter, officials stated.

Jeannie Sharpe of Blythewood, spoke with The Voice later Saturday evening to say that her husband, Vance Sharpe, was injured in that crash of his paraglider and was transported by helicopter to the emergency room at Prisma Health with multiple broken bones and other injuries. Sharpe said she was videoing her husband’s flight at the time of the crash.

On a Facebook post, she asked for the prayers of the community.

The couple lives in Blythewood and are a popular singing duo who perform in churches and at other local events and across the country.

The Voice will provide more information as it is available.