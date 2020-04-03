You are here: Home / COVID-19 / COVID-19 numbers by zip code

COVID-19 numbers by zip code

April 3, 2020 By Barbara Ball Leave a Comment

SCDHEC daily update on coronavirus case numbers in the following Blythewood and Fairfield County zip codes:

BLYTHEWOOD 15 total cases (2 new cases)

29016 (Blythewood – Richland County) 13 (1 new case)

29016 (Blythewood – Fairfield County) 2 (1 new case)

FAIRFIELD COUNTY12 total cases (4 new cases)

29014 (Blackstock)          0  

29015 (Blair)                    0   

29180 (Winnsboro)          2

29065 (Jenkinsville)         1

29130 (Ridgeway)           6 (3 new cases)

29016 (Blythewood)        2 (1 new case)

29045 (Elgin)        1

Latest update: Saturday, April 4 at 5:02 p.m.

