COVID-19 numbers by zip code

SCDHEC daily update on coronavirus case numbers in the following Blythewood and Fairfield County zip codes:

BLYTHEWOOD – 15 total cases (2 new cases)

29016 (Blythewood – Richland County) 13 (1 new case)

29016 (Blythewood – Fairfield County) 2 (1 new case)

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – 12 total cases (4 new cases)

29014 (Blackstock) 0

29015 (Blair) 0

29180 (Winnsboro) 2

29065 (Jenkinsville) 1

29130 (Ridgeway) 6 (3 new cases)

29016 (Blythewood) 2 (1 new case)

29045 (Elgin) 1

Latest update: Saturday, April 4 at 5:02 p.m.