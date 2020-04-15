Donations needed to bring man home for burial

By

William Arnette, former Fairfield County volunteer firefighter. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – Former Winnsboro resident William Julian Arnette, 44, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida where he has lived since moving there last summer with his wife and two children, according to friends who are hoping to bring the lifelong Fairfield County resident home for burial.

“William’s wife, Jennifer, is unable to afford the funeral and transportation costs of approximately $15,000,” Angel Reid, a friend of Arnette’s, who lives in Myrtle Beach told The Voice on Tuesday.

Reid and other friends of Arnette are hoping to raise the money to cover those costs and are asking Arnette’s friends in Fairfield to help.

Arnette was a Fairfield County volunteer firefighter, and attended Richard Winn Academy and Fairfield Central High School.

Anyone who would like to donate to Arnette’s burial fund can contact Reid at 843-360-4768 or Jennifer Arnette at 843-205-9424.