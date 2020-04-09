Fairfield Parks and Recreation cancels Spring sports season

By

WINNSBORO –Effective immediately, Fairfield County Parks and Recreation along with Fairfield County Administration has cancelled all spring sports, including baseball and softball. Cancellations also include gymnastics and dance. This information supplements and updates Fairfield County’s March 31 Press Release.

FCPR will offer either a full refund or a credit for all spring fees paid. Participants can choose to request a refund or roll the monies over to the next sport or program. FCPR athletic staff will be in contact with each spring sports participant for the option of a refund or credit.

This announcement comes after Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory “Home or Work” order on April 6 to combat the spread of COVID-19. McMaster’s order followed a joint statement with South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to close schools through the month of April.

For more information about this topic, please contact Lucas Vance at 803-635-9114 or email at [email protected]