Fanning, McDaniel facing challengers

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – State Senator Mike Fanning, House Rep. Annie McDaniel and Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery all face challengers in the June 9 democratic primary. The winners of both the Senate and House races will also face Republican opponents on Nov. 3 in the general election.

Fairfield Clerk of Court Judy Bonds and Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill are both running unopposed in the primary.

Senate

Fanning

Douglas

Mosely

Winnsboro’s MaryGail Douglas will be running against Fanning in the primary for the Senate seat. Douglas previously served six years in the House (District 41.) Fanning, a resident of Great Falls is finishing out his first term in the Senate representing Fairfield and parts of Chester and York Counties.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Erin Mosley of Chester. Mosely is currently chairman of the Chester Republican Party.

House

McDaniel

Herring

Brecheinsen

Democrat Charlene Herring has filed to run for the House District 41 seat against McDaniel in the primary. Herring served 12 year as mayor of Ridgeway and is on the Board of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. McDaniel is completing her first two-year term in the House. She previously served 18 years on the Fairfield County School Board.

Republican Jennifer Brecheisen of Chester will be running against the winner of the democratic primary for the House seat.

Sheriff

Sheriff Will Montgomery, who has served six years as Fairfield County Sheriff, has one challenger in the primary, Ed Jenkins. No republicans are running in that race.

Montgomery

Bonds

Hill

Unopposed

Bonds, Clerk of Court, and Hill, coroner, are both running unopposed.

Elections Delays

Town of Ridgeway residents will not be going to the polls April 7 as planned. That election for two council members has been postponed, but no date has yet been set according to Fairfield County Voter Registration Director Debby Stidham.

“Right now we don’t have a specific date as to when that election will be held. We also have no word on whether the Jenkinsville town election will be held at its scheduled May date,” Stidham said. “At this point, we’re just waiting to find out.”

Stidham said her office is still accepting absentee votes for Ridgeway as well as candidate filings for the primaries. While absentee ballots can be picked up at the Voter Registration office or by mail, election officials are encouraging voters to observe social distancing and use the mail .

For information about candidates, elections or voting, call Fairfield County Voter Registration at 803-635-6255.