BLYTHEWOOD – A Fort Mill woman died in a traffic accident on I-77 at mile marker 28, just north of Blythewood just before 7:30 a.m., Saturday.

Cassandra Harrington, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene after losing control of her vehicle and leaving the roadway and colliding with a tractor-trailer. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate this incident.