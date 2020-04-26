Fatality in 3-vehicle crash in Fairfield

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – One person was killed late Saturday night in a three-vehicle collision in the southbound lane of I-77 just south of where the interstate intersects with Highway 34, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. near the 38-mile marker, Master Trooper David Jones said.

The driver of a 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck had stopped in the highway and the pickup truck’s lights were off, according to Jones.

The Toyota was hit by two vehicles heading south on I-77, a 2016 Nissan Altima and a 2014 Peterbilt 18-wheel tractor-trailer, Jones reported.

The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, Jones said.

Neither the drivers of the Nissan nor the 18-wheeler were injured in the collision and both were wearing seat belts, according to Jones.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on why the Toyota was stopped without its lights on was not available.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office will identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.