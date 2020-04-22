Free COVID-19 testing in Fairfield

By

WINNSBORO – After four days with no increase in the number of coronavirus cases reported in both Fairfield County and Blythewood 29016 ZIP code, on Tuesday, April 21, DHEC reported those numbers rose again from 25 to 26 in Fairfield and from 35 to 38 in Blythewood 29016 ZIP code by Wednesday.

The rate of cases in Fairfield County per 100,000 population remains high – 8th highest for the 46 counties in South Carolina according to charts on DHEC’s website. The state has not yet reported any deaths from COVID-19 in either Fairfield County or the Blythewood 29016 ZIP code.

Governor Henry McMaster and State School Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Wednesday morning that schools in the state will continue to be closed for the remainder of the school year in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

A new site provided by Cooperative Health for drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available in Fairfield County and is free, but testing will only be administered to those who have an appointment. Insurance is not required for testing or treatment for COVID-19. The tests and treatment are provided at no charge to patients.

For information about how to receive free testing in Fairfield County, see below.