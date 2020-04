By

Distributing the baby diapers and supplies last Tuesday are, from left: Amy Splittgerber, Joanne Jackson of Healthy Learners; Shanta Jamison of Martin Primary Health Care and Shirley Greene of United Fairfield

WINNSBORO – Free baby diapers size 1 – 6, wipes and cleaning supplies are available every Tuesday in the parking lot of Martin Primary Health Care located at 56 Highway 321 Bypass N in Winnsboro. Families can pick them up between 1 and 2 p.m. while supply lasts.

The ‘Baby Drive’ is sponsored by United Fairfield, Power in Changing and Healthy Learners in conjunction with Martin Primary Health Care.