Now you have to Dial 803

By

Because a new area code is going to be added to the Midlands area next month, 803 numbers can no longer be dialed locally without first dialing 803.

Beginning May 1, a new 839 area code will be added to the region that is now covered by only by 803. This region includes Fairfield, Richland, Chester, York, Lancaster, Lexington and Kershaw counties.

Current 803 phone numbers will not change in these areas, but new phone numbers in these areas after Saturday will have an 839 area code.

Don’t forget, you can’t reach current 803 area code numbers without first dialing 803.