Providence Health accepting donations of medical and protective supplies and equipment

By

COLUMBIA – Providence Health today announced it is accepting donations of unused and handmade medical and protective supplies and equipment. This move is part of Providence Health’s ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for increased needs of personal protective equipment (PPE), which healthcare providers across the nation are experiencing.

The hospital can accept the following unused medical and protective supplies and equipment:

Disposable face masks including surgical masks and earloop masks

Respirator masks rated N95 or higher

Face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes

Disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns

Disposable non-latex gloves

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Antimicrobial wipes

Hand sanitizer

At this time, Providence Health cannot accept medical devices, medications or linens.

Those with supplies and equipment to donate may contact Peter Ryckebosch at 803-457-2249 or at [email protected] to arrange delivery.