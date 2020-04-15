Sheriff seeks burglary suspect

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Travis Jerrod Johnson, 38, of the Winnsboro area. Johnson is wanted for burglary and failure to stop for blue light. Johnson is a suspect in an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 14 where a Rent-a-Center, located across from Fairfield Middle School, was broken into and several items were stolen.

If anyone has information about this incident or the location of Johnson, contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. The caller’s identity will be kept anonymous and, if the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.