Sheriff seeks help IDing suspect

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

An unknown individual broke into a residence in the Monticello area of Fairfield County near SC 215 and Lake View Circle on Friday, April 17 between 10 and 11 a.m. An image of the suspect was captured on a surveillance camera.

If you recognize this individual, contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.