State honors Fairfield farmer

Blythewood Agricultural Educator Kip Beam (left), Advisor to the Blackstock Farmer and Agribusiness Chapter, and Blackstock President Tim McSwain who is also Vice President of the State Farmer and Agribusiness Association, honor Fairfield County farmer Edward H. Mills during the annual the South Carolina Farmer and Agribusiness Association held recently in Myrtle Beach. | Contributed

COLUMBIA – Edward H. Mills of Blackstock was recently recognized by the South Carolina Farmer and Agribusiness Association for 70 years of distinguished service as a member and secretary-treasurer of the Blackstock Farmer and Agribusiness Chapter. He was honored at the state conference of the organization in Myrtle Beach.

At 91, Mills is a successful beef cattle producer and tree farmer in the Blackstock area. Additionally, he and his wife are retired from the South Carolina Forestry Commission. Mills, an active member of the South Carolina Farm Bureau, served as president of the Fairfield County Farm Bureau for 31 years.

Family members accompanying Mr. Mills to the state conference included his wife, Frances, son Tommy and wife Shannon, daughter Amy Whitfield and husband Swain, nephew Tim McSwain and wife Mary Beth, and grandson Hunter Whitfield.