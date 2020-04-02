Update on Fairfield COVID-19 cases

BLYTHEWOOD /FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A new case of coronavirus was reported today in Fairfield County bringing the total to 8. The new case was reported at 4 p.m. today on DHEC’s website.
There have been no deaths reported in the county.
