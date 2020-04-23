Winnsboro drug bust nets drugs, guns, cash

By

WINNSBORO – John “J J” Henry Robinson, III, 24, of Birch Street in Winnsboro was arrested Wednesday, April 22, by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest netted drugs, guns and cash.

Robinson was charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

This arrest was made as a result of a search warrant conducted at 162 Birch Street. During the search, deputies seized quantities of cocaine and marijuana, three (3) handguns, and over $2,500 US currency. Robinson is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.