26 COVID-19 cases at PruittHealth-Ridgeway

By

RIDGEWAY – The S. C. Department of Health and Environmental Control notified the Fairfield County administration Sunday afternoon to expect a significant spike of 26 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

All were reported at PruittHealth in Ridgeway, bringing the total for Fairfield County to 68 as of Sunday. By Wednesday, six more people in the county tested positive, bring the total to 74.

By Tuesday, a PruittHealth spokesperson told The Voice that 94 percent of the patients at the facility had now been tested.

“Like many skilled nursing centers, we have been carefully monitoring patients for symptoms of COVID-19,” a PruittHealth – Ridgeway spokesperson told The Voice. “We began testing as aggressively as the testing supply would allow, and we received our first presumptive positive test result on Wednesday, April 29.”

Those testing positive were isolated and treated by designated staff in an effort to control the virus, the spokesperson said. “Additionally, we actively monitor staffing levels and supply staff with personal protective equipment (PPE)”

Families immediately were notified and will continue to receive updates, the spokesperson said.

Any employee, patient, or family member with questions can contact Pruitt Health’s Emergency Operations Center at 855-742-5983.