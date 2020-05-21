Jackson to follow Guy as WHS principal

By

Jackson

BLYTHEWOOD — Robert S. Jackson will take over as principal of Westwood High School starting July 1. He will replace the current principal, Dr. Cheryl Guy, who has served as the principal since July 2015. Guy, who helped open Westwood High in August 2012 as an assistant principal, is retiring after 25 years of service in Richland Two.

Jackson is currently the principal of Longleaf Middle School. He came to Richland Two in 2002 as a health and physical education teacher and head basketball coach. In 2004 he was named assistant principal at Barnwell High School and has since served as assistant principal for instruction at Dutch Fork HighSchool and principal of Irmo Middle School, International Academic Magnet.

Guy

He holds a Bachelor of Science in physical education from South Carolina State University (SCSU); a Master of Science in sports management from the United States Sports Academy; and educational specialist degree in Educational Leadership from SCSU. He is pursuing a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership.

Jackson is married to Kaseena Jackson, principal of Langford Elementary School, and they have an 11-year-old daughter, Kristian.

“On behalf of the entire Richland Two family, I want to thank Dr. Guy for her years of service in Richland Two, especially for the invaluable leadership she provided during the opening of Westwood High School and during her years as principal,” Dr. Baron R. Davis, Richland Two Superintendent said.

The search for the next Longleaf Middle principal is underway according to a statement released by Richland Two.