BHS & WHS to hold graduations in June

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland Two will hold graduation ceremonies for the Blythewood and Westwood high schools’ Class of 2020 on June 3 and 4 at Harry Parone Stadium, located on the campus of Spring Valley High School at 120 Sparkleberry Lane.

Blythewood High School will graduate on Wednesday, June 3, and Westwood will graduate on Thursday, June 4. Ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. each day.

Social distancing practices will be observed, and each graduate will be permitted two guests. More specifics will be shared with seniors and parents by each school as details are confirmed.

The global health pandemic caused by COVID-19 prompted the Colonial Life Arena, where the district has held graduation in recent years, to cancel all events through July 31. In April, the district assembled a task force to come up with multiple viable options for graduation ceremonies observing social distancing as well as alternatives to a traditional ceremony. Representatives from each high school including students as well as district administrators served on the task force.

“As we finalize the logistics for the ceremonies, our focus remains on the safety and welfare of those who will attend. These graduation ceremonies will look very different from those in the past but they will certainly reflect the resiliency of the Class of 2020 and provide a meaningful tribute to our seniors,” Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis said.

Only invited guests of each senior will be permitted to attend these ceremonies. Each graduation will be streamed live on the Richland Two website at https://livestream.com/richland2.